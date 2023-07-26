Saudi Arabia: Sadio Mane 'agrees' to join Al-Nasr FC

Footballer Sadio Mane has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Nasr Football Club, Saudi Okaz has reported. The newspaper quoted informed sources as saying that Al-Nasr was given until today to meet the transfer demands and personal terms of Mane and his current club Bayern Munich.

The sources did not reveal the amount to be paid by the Saudi club to buy Mane, just a year after his £35 million transfer from Liverpool to Bayern.

However, football journalist James Benge of CBS Sports network said that the Saudi club has submitted an official request to the Saudi Ministry of Sports to finance the deal. He claimed that Al-Nasr will pay a €40m transfer fee to Bayern Munich, and Mane will be paid €40m over the three years of his contract.

