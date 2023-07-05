Portuguese / English

Brazil's Firmino leaves Liverpool to join Saudi side Al-Ahli

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after his final appearance for the club on May 28, 2023 in Southampton, England [Michael Steele/Getty Images]
Roberto Firmino has left Liverpool to join Saudi side Al-Ahli, the English Premier League team announced yesterday.

The Brazilian attacker agreed to a three-year deal with Al-Ahli, after his free-agent move.

Liverpool thanked the 31-year-old for his contributions and wished him all the best for the future.

Firmino, who racked up 110 goals and provided 72 assists in 361 appearances for the Reds, helped the English side bag seven trophies, including the 2019 UEFA Champions League, 2020 FIFA Club World Cup and 2020 English Premier League title.

