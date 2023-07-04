Saudi Arabia: Steven Gerard appointed manager of Al-Ettifaq

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard has been appointed head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, becoming the latest high profile figure in the sport to join the Saudi Pro League.

Despite rejecting the offer last month stating: "As we stand right now, I won't be taking up the offer," the 43-year-old made a U-turn by agreeing to become the club's manager yesterday. Gerrard, who was sacked from his role as Aston Villa manager in November 2022, after less than 12 months, reportedly changed his mind after talks with the Dammam-based club's hierarchy, reported ESPN and agreed to a two-year contract.

مدربنا الجديد 🤝 مديرنا الرياضي الجديد عهد جديد في #الاتفاق ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/ubmamZl6oj — نادي الاتفاق (@Ettifaq) July 3, 2023

"Where legends are found. We're thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach," Al-Ettifaq wrote on Twitter.

"He's no stranger to silverware. A Legend who brings a glorious history and exciting future to Ettifaq," the Saudi team added.

"Without a doubt, Gerrard's presence will be an addition and a quantum leap to our league," Khalid Al-Dabal, the club's chairman said.

🚨 Steven Gerrard with a message to the Ettifaq fans. 👀 (🎥 @Ettifaq) pic.twitter.com/RqB6n4LjoZ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 3, 2023

Videos on social media have since been shared of Gerrard addressing the club's fans, introducing himself in Arabic, stating: "I am Steven Gerrard. I am an Ettifaqi. See you soon," causing some users to mock his thick Scouse accent.

Last season, Al-Ettifaq finished seventh-place in the Saudi Pro League, with a 35-point gap separating them from league champions Al-Ittihad. In second place was Al-Nassr, who Cristiano Ronaldo joined in December 2022 in a record-breaking deal at $200 million a year.

