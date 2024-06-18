Israel: another soldier commits suicide after returning from Gaza

An Israeli soldier has committed suicide in public, only two days after returning from fighting in the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli media outlets have reported.

According to Hebrew-language Hadashot Bezaman yesterday, the soldier, a 21-year-old resident of the illegal Or Yehuda settlement, committed suicide on Ares Street. He was a member of the Israel Defence Forces reserves serving in the Gaza Strip and had been discharged only two days ago.

A week ago, the Hebrew site Walla reported that reserve soldier Eliran Mizrahi had committed suicide to avoid returning to the war in Gaza. The outlet explained that Mizrahi had worked in Gaza as an excavator driver for 78 days and had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

It pointed out that the soldier “was due to return to duty in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, but committed suicide before that.” He had previously published photographs of his crimes while on active duty and boasted of his brutal acts in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Previously, Haaretz had revealed that ten officers and soldiers have committed suicide since the start of the war on 7 October, but claimed that the army was covering up the issue.

