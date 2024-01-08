Jenin Brigade claims responsibility for bombing Israeli military vehicle

The Jenin Brigade, part of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, has claimed responsibility for the bombing of an Israeli military vehicle in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, in which an Israeli soldier died and three others were injured.

In a video shared on social media yesterday, members of the brigade appeared to be detonating an explosive device in an Israeli military jeep, during the Israeli forces’ storming of the city.

The scenes showed the military jeep being destroyed and scattered as a result of the explosion.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks and crimes in the occupied West Bank in parallel with its ongoing genocide against the Gaza Strip since 7 October, in which it has killed 22,722 Palestinians and wounded 58,166 others, 70 per cent of whom are women and children.

