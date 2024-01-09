100 lawyers in Chile call on ICC to probe Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza

Some 100 Chilean lawyers filed a complaint before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing him of committing crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes in Gaza.

The complaint, presented on 22 December in The Hague, was led by former Ambassador Nelson Hadad, Quds Press reported.

The complainants, most of Palestinian descent, are calling for an arrest warrant to be issued against Netanyahu and other individuals responsible for these alleged crimes. They highlighted the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza since 7 October and the destruction of entire residential neighbourhoods without distinguishing between civilians and combatants.

Hadad said: “All countries must denounce war criminals, ensuring they are held accountable, assume their responsibilities, face punishment according to the penalties of the Rome Statute, and provide reparations for victims.”

The objective of the submission is to prove that genocide, forced displacement, war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law are taking place in Gaza.

