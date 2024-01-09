Arrests made after illegal tunnel found under NY synagogue

Police in New York have arrested at least ten Orthodox Jews after clashes broke out at a well-established synagogue in Brooklyn yesterday, after attempts by construction workers to fill an illegal tunnel with cement were disrupted by a group of young students.

According to reports, the secret passageway was dug underneath the headquarters of the Chabad movement, a Hasidic movement, and one of the largest Jewish organisations in the world, based in the Crown Heights neighbourhood.

Big Scandal in New York right now happening as it was discovered that Jews had secretly built underground tunnels beneath their synagogues. What were they doing with these underground tunnels? What were they used for? pic.twitter.com/9Gb2FHN6H6 — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) January 9, 2024

Members of the Chabad-Lubavitch had been digging tunnels underneath the place of worship for several months, which were only discovered last month. Local website CrownHeights.Info reported that a homeowner had started hearing suspicious noises at night over a prolonged period of time.

Here's how it all started. Bochurim ripped wooden panels to prevent a cement truck from sealing off the recently discovered tunnels. They then went inside the tunnel and started to learn. The NYPD was immediately called. pic.twitter.com/e5KFCPRDIC — Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) January 8, 2024

“The tunnel, while ‘amateurish’ managed to extend all the way to 770 [Eastern Parkway] where it burrowed under the Kingston Ave women’s section, possibly destabilising it,” the report said, noting that it sounded “eerily similar to those used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.”

US-based Jewish news outlet Forward revealed that the discovery is among the latest controversies stemming from a multi-year conflict between the Chabad movement and the synagogue leadership for control of the iconic building. The purpose of the tunnel remains unclear but it was reportedly intended to be used to reach an abandoned women’s mikvah, or ritual baths.

🚨 Breaking: Scandal erupts in New York City as it has been discovered that Jews built secret underground tunnels under their synagogues. They are now being investigated by the NYPD and arrests are underway. ❓What were they doing with these underground tunnels? What were they… pic.twitter.com/j19tnl0mli — Expat Vibes (@expatvibes) January 9, 2024

Rabbi Yosef Braun, Rov of the Crown Heights Beis Din, condemned the actions of the students, stating: “A horrible thing happened today, and unfortunately it’s been happening for many, many years. Where a group of people who were not appointed by anyone, have taken reign and control of the holy Shul of 770, and decided to do as they wish.”

“Whose hand did not shake and tremble when they touched those walls — when they took a hammer to those walls?”

Chabad-Lubavitcher movement spokesperson Rabbi Motti Seligson said in a statement posted to X that the actions of “extremists” had forced the temporary closure of the building pending a structural safety review.

“This is, obviously, deeply distressing to the Lubavitch movement, and the Jewish community worldwide,” Seligson wrote. “We hope and pray to be able to expeditiously restore the sanctity and decorum of this holy place.”

