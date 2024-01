Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), on Sunday, declared a force majeure with immediate effect at its Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day, due to protests in the area, Reuters reports.

Libya’s oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against its former leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

NOC said in a statement that the Sharara closure has suspended crude oil supplies from the field to Zawiya terminal.

