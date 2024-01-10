Middle East Monitor
Israel army probe: Tank shelling killed 6 soldiers in Gaza

January 10, 2024 at 12:28 pm

Israeli forces are seen by the houses that belong to two Palestinian brothers, Murad and Ibrahim Nemr, who allegedly caused the death of 3 Israelis in an armed attack on November 30 in the town of Suvar Bahir of East Jerusalem [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Six Israeli reserve soldiers were killed and several others were wounded by explosives intended for demolishing an alleged Hamas tunnel in Gaza which detonated prematurely due to a tank shelling, a probe by the Israeli army has revealed.

According to an army statement, a majority of the soldiers had already left the area of Bureij camp after preparing the tunnel for demolition, however, half an hour before the detonation was scheduled to be carried out, a tank stationed near the detonating cord fired shells at a nearby building after identifying suspicious movement.

“One of the shells hit an electricity pole, and the blast somehow activated the detonating cord, leading to the premature massive explosion of the tunnel system while the combat engineers were still working on preparing it for demolition,” the statement added.

The statement indicated that additional examinations are currently being conducted by specialists to further understand the incident, while the investigation is still ongoing.

