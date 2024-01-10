Israel detains 26 more Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli occupation army today detained 26 more Palestinians in various areas of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to a joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, the new arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli occupation forces since 7 October to 5,780.

During the arrest campaigns, Israeli soldiers beat and abused Palestinians, and conducted field interrogations, in addition to damaging their homes and other properties, the statement added.

In its annual report, the commission said the total number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails at the end of December 2023 reached 8,800, including 80 women.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 341 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since 7 October and more than 3,400 others have been injured.

