Norwegian doctor condemns Israeli occupation Dr. Mads Gilbert, a Norwegian physician and head of the emergency medicine department at the University Hospital of North Norway, gave a speech condemning the Israeli occupation and the war on Gaza during a protest in Oslo on Monday. Dr. Gilbert, who has served as a doctor in Gaza for extended periods, said the Israeli occupation is ‘a brutal, one-sided, bloody and deadly illegal occupation’. On Monday, thousands protested in Oslo against the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israeli occupation.