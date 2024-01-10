Norwegian doctor condemns Israeli occupation
Dr. Mads Gilbert, a Norwegian physician and head of the emergency medicine department at the University Hospital of North Norway, gave a speech condemning the Israeli occupation and the war on Gaza during a protest in Oslo on Monday. Dr. Gilbert, who has served as a doctor in Gaza for extended periods, said the Israeli occupation is ‘a brutal, one-sided, bloody and deadly illegal occupation’. On Monday, thousands protested in Oslo against the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to Israeli occupation.
January 10, 2024 at 4:15 pm