Families of Israel hostages demand gov't accept any deal

The families of Israeli prisoners of war held in the Gaza Strip yesterday demanded the government accept “any deal” offered to release their loved ones, which coincides with media reports circulating of a new Qatari offer in this regard.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that a new proposal for a hostage release deal has been handed to Israel by Qatar.

According to the proposal, the release of all prisoners of war will be carried out in several stages, most of which will come near the end of the deal and after the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army from the Strip.

The channel mentioned that the proposal includes the departure of Hamas leaders from the Gaza Strip, but Israel, Qatar and Hamas have not officially confirmed this.

The channel indicated that the proposal would be presented to Israel’s war and security cabinets, both of which had been set to meet on the same day to discuss the situation in Gaza after the war ends.

