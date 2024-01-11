Hamas’ Sinwar sends ‘important’ letter to movement members

The head of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, has recently sent an “important and long message” to members of the movement’s political bureau, recounting the resistance’s victory over the invading Israeli occupation forces.

In the letter, Sinwar said the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades have launched an intense, harsh and unprecedented battle against Israeli occupation forces which in turn have suffered heavy losses.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted at least 5,000 soldiers and officers during the ground war, one-third of whom were killed, one-third were seriously injured, and the last one-third suffered permanent disabilities. 750 units have been completely or partially destroyed at the level of military equipment and vehicles,” Sinwar said in the letter.

He added that the Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed the Israeli army and is continuing on its path to crushing it, adding that it will not submit to Tel Aviv’s conditions.

In the letter, Sinwar praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip who had provided examples of sacrifice, heroism, chivalry, solidarity and interdependence, and that it is the duty of the political leadership to quickly heal people’s wounds and strengthen their steadfastness.

Sinwar’s message comes in the wake of offers received by the Hamas leadership from Israel through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, proposing a temporary humanitarian truces, which has been categorically rejected by Hamas who in turn demands a comprehensive ceasefire.

As of yesterday, Israel has killed at least 23,357 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 59,410 others, since it started its devastating war on the besieged enclave on 7 October, according to local health authorities.

