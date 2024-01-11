Iran arrests 35 in relation to deadly Kerman bombings

Thirty-five people have been arrested in relation to the 3 January attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman which killed 94 people, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said today according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Reuters reported the ministry saying it has so far identified one of the two suicide bombers as a national of Tajikistan who entered Iran illegally on 19 December.

Two explosions struck a ceremony to commemorate top Revolutionary Guards Commander, Qassem Soleimani, on the anniversary of his death in a US drone attack.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps described the attacks as a cowardly act “aimed at creating insecurity and seeking revenge against the nation’s deep love and devotion to the Islamic Republic”.

