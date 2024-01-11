Saudi Arabia: A record 13.5m Muslims performed Umrah in 2023

Last year Saudi Arabia welcomed over 13.5 million Muslim pilgrims who took part in the lesser pilgrimage, Umrah, to the holy city of Makkah, representing a 58 per cent increase – five million more visiting the kingdom than during the year before.

On Monday, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced the record-breaking figure for the year-round pilgrimage during the 3rd annual Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah.

أكبر عدد معتمرين في التاريخ ولله الحمد 🕋 وصل عدد المعتمرين من خارج المملكة في 2023 إلى 13,5 مليون معتمر، بزيادة 58% عن أعلى رقم والذي كان في 2019 أهلًا بالمسلمين من كافة أنحاء العالم 🇸🇦#مؤتمر_ومعرض_خدمات_الحج_والعمرة — توفيق الربيعة (@tfrabiah) January 8, 2024

“Previously, the largest number of Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom was in 2019, estimated at 8.55 million and this year the number surged to 13.55 million, thanks to the elaborate facilities and arrangements made by the Saudi government. This figure is the largest in the history of foreign Umrah pilgrims,” he said.

“More than 35 companies will provide their services during the Hajj this year, compared to 20 companies last year,” he added, noting that the conference witnessed the participation of ministers and leaders. The minister also said that the Saudi government has invested over $1.3 billion in developing and improving infrastructure in the holy sites.

At the event, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed El-Khereiji revealed the launch of electronic visas or e-visas last month for Umrah pilgrims, enabling entry permits without the need to physically visit the embassy.

Saudi Arabia has also introduced a 96-hour stopover visa, available to international travellers passing through the kingdom on national air carriers Saudia or Flynas.

