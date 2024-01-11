Middle East Monitor
Saudi Arabia: A record 13.5m Muslims performed Umrah in 2023

January 11, 2024 at 1:20 pm

People visit Jabal al-Nour, where the first revelation was delivered to the Prophet Muhammad, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on December 30, 2023 [İsa Terli/Anadolu Agency]

Last year Saudi Arabia welcomed over 13.5 million Muslim pilgrims who took part in the lesser pilgrimage, Umrah, to the holy city of Makkah, representing a 58 per cent increase – five million more visiting the kingdom than during the year before.

On Monday, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced the record-breaking figure for the year-round pilgrimage during the 3rd annual Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah.

“Previously, the largest number of Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom was in 2019, estimated at 8.55 million and this year the number surged to 13.55 million, thanks to the elaborate facilities and arrangements made by the Saudi government. This figure is the largest in the history of foreign Umrah pilgrims,” he said.

“More than 35 companies will provide their services during the Hajj this year, compared to 20 companies last year,” he added, noting that the conference witnessed the participation of ministers and leaders. The minister also said that the Saudi government has invested over $1.3 billion in developing and improving infrastructure in the holy sites.

At the event, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed El-Khereiji revealed the launch of electronic visas or e-visas last month for Umrah pilgrims, enabling entry permits without the need to physically visit the embassy.

Saudi Arabia has also introduced a 96-hour stopover visa, available to international travellers passing through the kingdom on national air carriers Saudia or Flynas.

