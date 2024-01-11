Slovenia: foreign minister says Israel certainly ‘breached’ international law in Gaza

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon has said that Israel has certainly breached international humanitarian law in Gaza, considering the high number of civilian deaths and unbearable devastation.

“What we are facing in Gaza are violations of international humanitarian law; violations of human rights law,” Fajon told CNN on Tuesday. “This is clear. It is very disturbing, as the situation is catastrophic.”

The minister added her belief that the “entire world has failed the tests of humanity,” and called for an immediate end to the violations of humanitarian law in Gaza and for a permanent ceasefire. “There is no second chance to save Gaza,” she warned.

As of Wednesday, Israel has killed at least 23,357 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 59,410 others, since it started its devastating war on the besieged enclave on 7 October, according to local health authorities.

About 85 per cent of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, the UN has said. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠fewer than half the number of aid trucks are entering the territory compared with before the start of the Israeli offensive.

