6 Palestinians killed as Israel jets bomb ambulance in Gaza

At least six people were killed in an Israeli air strike on an ambulance in the central Gaza Strip yesterday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

Four Red Crescent members were among the victims of the attack that targeted an ambulance in Deir Al-Balah, the humanitarian organisation said in a statement.

Several ambulances and healthcare facilities have repeatedly been targeted by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave since 7 October, killing at least 23,357 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,410 others, according to local health authorities.

About 85 per cent of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, while all face the risk of famine and starvation as a result of Israel’s denial of the entry of food aid.

