UN human rights experts welcome start of genocide case against Israel at ICJ

UN human rights experts yesterday welcomed the start of the genocide case against Israel that was brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Anadolu news agency reported.

Any decision the ICJ reaches on provisional measures must be respected and implemented by the parties to the dispute, stressed the experts in a statement.

They added: “ICJ decisions are final, binding, and not subject to appeal. Adherence to any order the Court may make by the parties involved is imperative for protecting the rights of Palestinians and reinforcing the primacy of international law.”

Commending South Africa for bringing the case to the ICJ “at a time when the rights of Palestinians in Gaza are being violated with impunity,” the experts called on all states to cooperate with the court.

The experts also welcomed the statements of support by many states for South Africa’s action in bringing the case to the court, as well as the principled stand taken by individuals and organisations in the world that have expressed support for the case by South Africa.

Public hearings in the genocide case against Israel began at the ICJ yesterday, when South Africa presented hard evidence of Israel’s intent to commit genocide by highlighting the calls and actions of the prime minister, ministers and the army since 7 October.

Israel mounts its defence today, saying it is carrying out self-defence.

