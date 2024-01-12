OIC applauds delivery of South Africa genocide case against Israel at ICJ

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) applauds South Africa’s presentation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in genocide case against Israel.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the OIC said the South African legal team presented the court with facts proving Israel, the occupying power, has not fulfilled its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide during its brutal attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

It hoped that “the court will take the necessary urgent measures in order to put an end to the crime of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

In a historic first, the ICJ at The Hague opened its inaugural session on South Africa’s genocide allegations against Israel, a development that has garnered widespread support from many nations, echoing global calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, while facing opposition from some countries, including the US and UK.

The OIC is made up of 57 member states including Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan and Morocco.

