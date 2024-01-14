Displaced Palestinian doctor provides medical care in tent in southern Gaza

Palestinian doctor Fidaa Al-Qurshali provides primary care and medical services to displaced patients inside a medical tent at a camp in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Qurshali recently set up the tent to provide medical care and medicines to displaced patients fleeing the war that has destroyed their families and homes.

This comes at a time when diseases are spreading among the displaced who find it difficult to reach remote hospitals, which are usually far from newly established camps.

A few hospitals operating in Gaza focus only on providing emergency services to those injured in Israeli attacks.

According to local and international reports, the Israeli war caused the collapse of the health sector in Gaza.

During the ongoing war in Gaza, the Israeli army targeted medical facilities and ambulances.

At first, it mainly targeted medical facilities in northern and central Gaza, then moved to institutions in the south as ground battles expanded after the end of a temporary humanitarian truce with Hamas in early December.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group which Tel Aviv claims killed 1,200 people in Israel.

At least 23,843 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,317 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

READ: London protests mourn the lives of 110 journalists killed in Gaza