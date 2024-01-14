Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Palestinians struggle to revive market in Jabalia’s refugee camp

January 14, 2024 at 10:01 am

A view of demolition at Tel ez-Zater region after Israeli forces withdrew area aftermath the withdrawal of Israeli forces in Jabalia, Gaza on December 22, 2023. [Abdulqader Sabbah - Anadolu Agency]

A view of demolition at Tel ez-Zater region after Israeli forces withdrew area aftermath the withdrawal of Israeli forces in Jabalia, Gaza on December 22, 2023. [Abdulqader Sabbah – Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, set up a market after the withdrawal of Israeli army forces from several areas, despite destruction and difficult living conditions.

Even though the conditions in northern Gaza are very harsh due to the Israeli war and the great destruction it left behind, residents and those who are displaced are trying to hold onto life in Jabalia.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv claims killed 1,200 people in Israel.

At least 23,843 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,317 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

READ: London protests mourn the lives of 110 journalists killed in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending