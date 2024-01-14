Palestinians struggle to revive market in Jabalia’s refugee camp

Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, set up a market after the withdrawal of Israeli army forces from several areas, despite destruction and difficult living conditions.

Even though the conditions in northern Gaza are very harsh due to the Israeli war and the great destruction it left behind, residents and those who are displaced are trying to hold onto life in Jabalia.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv claims killed 1,200 people in Israel.

At least 23,843 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,317 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

