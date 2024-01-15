2 Palestinian children shot in the head by Israel in Nablus

Four Palestinian were injured and another was disappeared after Israeli occupation forces stormed the occupied West Bank city of Nablus today, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to local sources, Israeli special forces infiltrated Al-Makhfiya neighbourhood in the city before military reinforcements stormed the area as students started to return to their homes after school.

The sources said that the Israeli forces spread around homes belonging to the families of martyrs Jihad and Uday Al-Shami, adding that they heard sounds of gunfire in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the Red Crescent said that its ambulance crews rushed to Al-Makhfiya neighbourhood, where they provided medical assistance to four wounded citizens before evacuating them to hospitals.

Two children, aged 9 and 15, were reportedly injured after they were shot in the head, while an elderly man, aged 71, was hit by a bullet in his abdomen and a 27-year-old young man suffered shrapnel wounds in his back, according to the Red Crescent.

Occupation forces later withdrew from the neighbourhood, taking with them a young Palestinian man identified as Abd Al-Shami, the brother of Jihad Al-Shami, from his home.

Jihad was killed along with Uday Al-Shami and Mohamed Dabeek, on 12 March 2023 after occupation forces ambushed them near the Sara checkpoint in the west of Nablus.

Colombia president: Netanyahu is responsible for massacres in Gaza