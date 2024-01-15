Colombia president: Netanyahu is responsible for massacres in Gaza

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that the mass murder of Palestinaisn in Gaza “occurs in direct bombings by [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu against the civilian population of Gaza.”

In response to a statement by a civil society organisation on X, formerly Twitter, which said the women and children who were martyred in the Gaza Strip were a result of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.

Petro responded to the post by writing: “That’s not true. The children and women murdered in Palestine are not caused by crossfire.”

“Their mass murder occurs in direct bombings by Netanyahu against the civilian population of Gaza.”

Previously, Petro dubbed “Israel’s” crimes in Gaza as “Nazi” and said he fully supports the International Criminal Court investigating Israeli war crimes in Palestine.

