Ya’alon: Gaza war is false, Netanyahu sacrificing hostages for political gain

July 4, 2025 at 9:18 am

Former Israeli Minister of defense and IDF Chief of Staff Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon gives a speech in Jerusalem, Israel on July 15, 2023. [Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images]

Former Israeli defence minister Moshe Ya’alon has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of waging a “false” war in the Gaza Strip to serve his personal political goals.

Speaking at a mass protest in Rabin Square, central Tel Aviv, Ya’alon said Netanyahu “continues to sacrifice the hostages and soldiers in order to stay in power”.

Calling for an end to the war, Ya’alon added: “This is a war of political deception. Its aim is to preserve the coalition’s unity and keep the person responsible for the 7 October disaster in office. He is the leader – and he is responsible,” referring to Netanyahu.  

Ya’alon also said Netanyahu had formed what he called “a coalition of loyalists, manipulators and the corrupt” to dismantle the judicial system, accusing him of deliberately prolonging the war.

“This is the longest war in our history – a futile, false war in which soldiers and hostages are being sacrificed for political interests. Netanyahu has been sacrificing the hostages since the very first day of the campaign,” he said.

Ya’alon’s comments come amid growing public anger in Israel and mounting political and international pressure to end the war and resolve the issue of the hostages held in Gaza since 7 October.

