Axios: US' Biden frustrated with Israel's Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden and senior American officials are frustrated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for rejecting Washington’s requests related to the war on Gaza, Axios news website reported, citing US officials.

The site pointed out that there is growing evidence that Biden is beginning to lose patience with the Israeli official, confirming that the US administration is concerned that Israel will not adhere to its timetable for scaling back operations in Gaza.

It added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to Israel has exacerbated frustration within the White House.

It was confirmed that Blinken made it clear to Netanyahu and the War Cabinet that Israel’s plan for the “day after the war” was an unattainable dream. No official details have been released about Israel’s plans for post-war Gaza.

