Hamas said, Monday, that two Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian group were killed in Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, released a video showing three hostages appealing to the Israeli government to end the Gaza war and secure their release.

Two of the hostages appeared dead at the end of the video, without any details about the circumstances leading to their deaths.

The footage identified the three hostages as Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itay Svirsky, 38.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli authorities on the report.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 137 Israeli hostages following its cross-border attack on 7 October.

Israel has launched a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack, killing at least 24,100 people and injuring 60,834 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

