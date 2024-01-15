Israel increasing repression of female Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs Authority has warned that the administration of Israel’s notorious Damon Prison continues to impose retaliatory punishments and brutal repressive measures against female Palestinian detainees, which have escalated since 7 October.

In a statement issued yesterday, the group said since 7 October the Israeli occupation’s prison administration has been isolating detainees and putting them in solitary confinement.

“The prison administration continues to close the prison canteen, reduce shower hours, isolate the detainees from the outside world, prevent family visits or their ability to contact their families, prevent their lawyers from visiting them, and confiscate all electrical appliances, radios and televisions,” it added.

As many 87 Palestinian women are being held in Damon Prison, 54 of them are from the besieged Gaza Strip, 11 are Palestinian citizens of Israel, three are from occupied Jerusalem and 19 from the occupied West Bank.

