Nihad Awad speaks out at a Washington, DC rally for Gaza Tens of thousands gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemning genocide. In his speech at the rally, Nihad Awad, Executive Director of The Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR), saluted the resolution of Palestinians and their supporters worldwide, commending their courage in confronting 'the most brutal and immoral army on the face of the earth.'