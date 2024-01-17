Middle East Monitor
Germany approves supply of tank shells to Israel amidst Gaza conflict

An Israeli report has revealed that Germany has responded positively to an Israeli request, approving the supply of 10,000 tank shells for operations in Gaza. This development, covered by Der Spiegel, underscores Germany’s support for Israel’s security amidst the ongoing conflict. The move follows Germany’s backing of Israel at the International Criminal Court in The Hague against accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide levied by South Africa.

January 17, 2024 at 5:21 pm

