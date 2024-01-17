Iraq says Arab League condemns Iranian ‘aggression’ on Erbil

The Arab League has adopted a resolution condemning Iranian strikes in the northern city of Erbil, Iraq said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Cairo-based body held an emergency virtual ministerial meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Iraq.

“The Arab League adopted a resolution condemning the Iranian aggression against Iraq and supporting Iraq’s position and its legitimate right to affirm respect for its security and sovereignty,” the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that it had launched ballistic missiles against positions of “anti-Iran terrorist groups” and their backers in Iraq and Syria.

The IRGC claimed to have “destroyed” a local headquarters in northern Iraq of the Israeli spy agency, Mossad, in response to its role “in martyring IRGC and resistance commanders” and planning terror attacks in Iran.​​​​​​​

At least four people were killed and six others injured in the Iranian attacks, according to the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.

The Iraqi government has termed the Iranian attacks in Erbil an act of aggression and a violation of the country’s sovereignty and filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over the Iranian strikes.

READ: Iraq PM: Iran’s bombing of Erbil a dangerous development