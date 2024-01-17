Iraq PM: Iran's bombing of Erbil a dangerous development

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani said yesterday that Iran’s bombing of the city of Erbil represents an “aggressive act” and a dangerous development that undermines the strong relationship between Baghdad and Tehran.

Al-Sudani’s remarks came in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos, according to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Sudani added that the Iranian strike on the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region, Erbil, was a clear act of aggression that targeted a residential area, the victims of which were an Iraqi Kurdish family, including children.

This, he added is a dangerous development that undermines the strong relationship between Iraq and Iran, and the Iraqi government reserves the right to take all diplomatic and legal measures consistent with the principle of national sovereignty.

On Monday, Iranian state media reported that the Revolutionary Guard said it attacked “spy centres and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Erbil.

