Iran: US can't call for restraint while backing Israel's war in Gaza

The United States cannot call for restraint while supporting Israel’s war in Gaza, Iran’s foreign minister said today, while calling for a diplomatic solution to the war on the enclave, Reuters reports.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a televised joint press conference with his Indian counterpart in Tehran, called on US officials “not to tie the security and national interests of the US to the fate of Israel’s prime minister who is falling.”

Amirabdollahian said Yemen’s Houthi group will continue their attacks in the Red Sea “as long as the genocide in the Gaza war continues”.

“Senior officials in Yemen’s Sanaa [Houthi leaders] told us that as long as the genocide in the Gaza war continues, they will take action to prevent the movement of Israeli ships or ships heading to Tel Aviv,” he said.

However, Amirabdollahian added that the Houthis have assured Tehran that “they will not create any disruption in maritime security.”

Late on Thursday, US and UK warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen killing five.

The Houthi movement has threatened a “strong and effective response”.

