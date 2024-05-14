Bangladesh slams illegal Israel settler attacks on Gaza aid convoys

Bangladesh today condemned attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on a Jordanian humanitarian convoy carrying food for civilians in Gaza.

Taking to Facebook, the Foreign Ministry denounced the incident seeking unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

It called on the Israeli occupation authorities to put an end to settler violence and to protect humanitarian convoys.

“The government of Bangladesh condemns the recent attacks perpetrated by Israeli extremist settlers in Palestine on a Jordanian humanitarian convoy to Gaza via the Beit Hanoun Crossing meant for civilian aid in Gaza,” the post read.

The ministry underscored the need for the signatory parties to uphold the international humanitarian law which clearly lays out the responsibilities of states and non-state armed groups for rapid and unimpeded passage of all humanitarian aid.

Bangladesh is one of 28 UN member states that does not recognise Israel.

A video circulating on social media yesterday showed illegal Israeli settlers blocking aid trucks and damaging the aid on board at Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The trucks were later set on fire.

Israel has killed at least 35,173 Palestinians and wounded 79,061 in Gaza since 7 October, while destroying the majority of the Strip’s infrastructure.

The UN, EU and a large number of human rights groups have warned that Palestinians are suffering as a result of a “man-made famine” as Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza and is now allowing sufficient aid to reach the Strip. Oxfam has warned that Palestinians in northern Gaza have been forced to survive on an average of 245 calories a day – less than a can of fava beans – since January, as Israeli occupation forces continue their military onslaught.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is “plausible” that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in the enclave.

