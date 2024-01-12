US, UK conducted strikes in Yemen against Houthi targets

US President Joe Biden said yesterday that the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, had conducted strikes in Yemen at sites used by the Houthis, Reuters reported.

“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardised trade, and threatened freedom of navigation,” Biden said.

Biden said he would “not hesitate” to direct further measures to protect people and the free flow of commerce.

In response, Member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said today that the strikes on Yemen were “barbaric”. He added that a statement will be issued soon in response to the attacks.

READ: Houthis: Any US strike on Yemen will be met with decisive response