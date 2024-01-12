Houthis: Any US strike on Yemen will be met with decisive response

Leader of the Houthi group, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, yesterday warned the United States that any attack on the group’s sites “will not go without a response”.

“Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with 20 drones and a number of missiles,” Al-Houthi said in a televised speech referring to a strike carried out a day earlier against US and UK ships.

“We are more determined to target ships linked to Israel, and we will not back down from that,” he added.

Since November, the Houthis have been targeting Israel-bound ships passing through the Red Sea, in response to Israel’s devastating war against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Houthi attacks have forced more than 14 shipping companies to stop entering the Red Sea and re-route to the Cape of Good Hope, increasing the cost of marine shipments and subsequently the prices of supplies and goods around the world.

Last night, the United States and Britain started carrying out strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen, four US officials told Reuters.

