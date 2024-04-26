Fears of organ theft by Israel army at Gaza's Nasser Hospital

Paramedics and rescue teams involved in the recovery of civilian bodies from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, have raised concerns about potential organ theft by Israeli forces.

Following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Khan Yunis city, three mass graves containing at least 392 bodies were uncovered at the Nasser Medical Complex.

According to Wafa news agency, 165 of these bodies remain unidentified due to disfigurement.

Videos and photos of the victims show signs of torture evident on their bodies, with some victims found shackled with plastic restraints. Paramedics and rescue teams reported discovering bodies with their hands tied and abdominal wounds stitched in a manner inconsistent with medical practices in the Gaza Strip, leading to suspicions of organ theft.

Moreover, rescue teams reported recovering the mutilated body of a young girl dressed in a surgical gown, raising concerns that she may have been buried alive. Another victim, also in a surgical gown, was found under similar circumstances, further heightening suspicions.

Some victims were also found with gunshot wounds to their heads, leading to suspicions of field executions.

Many bodies were wrapped in black and blue shrouds made of plastic and nylon, unlike the typical shroud colours used in Gaza, which raised doubts that the Israeli Occupying Forces aimed to raise the body temperature to accelerate decomposition and conceal evidence.

The victims were buried more than three metres underground, with bodies piled on top of each other, Wafa reported.

Based on the evidence collected, the teams viewed these actions as indicative of crimes against humanity and field executions committed by the Occupying Forces within the Nasser Medical Complex.

This comes as dozens of bodies were also discovered in mass graves at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip following the withdrawal of Occupation Forces.

The United Nations, the European Union, the United States and France have all urged an independent investigation into these mass graves.

