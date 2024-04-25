UN stresses need for probe into mass graves in Gaza

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq stressed the need to conduct an investigation into the mass graves discovered following the Israeli occupation army’s withdrawal from areas in the Gaza Strip.

Haq explained in a press statement yesterday that following the discovery of 51 additional bodies in a mass grave in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, the UN has demanded that “an independent, effective and transparent investigation into the deaths at Nasser and Al-Shifa hospitals must be conducted.”

He noted, “We’ll have to see what kind of investigations are planned,” adding, “At this point, there are many entities on the ground, including the World Health Organisation, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. And they can follow up on any rights violations that may have occurred at the grounds of hospitals.”

“I don’t believe that the situation on the ground is conducive to investigations at this point. Again, there needs to be a halt to fighting and this is something we’ve called for repeatedly,” he continued.

“The World Health Organisation has repeated its call for hospitals, health workers, patients and civilians to be protected and to have their basic human rights respected.”

On Monday, the Gaza Civil Defence service announced in a statement that the number of bodies recovered in a mass grave discovered in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on Saturday has reached 283. Many Palestinians, including children were found with their hands bound behind their backs and were killed execution style. A number of bodies were too decomposed or mutilated to be identified.

