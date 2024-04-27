Erdogan: ‘We will not be silent about annihilation of Palestinians’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that no one could expect his country to remain silent regarding the genocide that the Palestinians have been subjected to for 203 days.

Erdogan’s statement was made in a speech on Friday during the fifth annual conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds in Istanbul, commenting on the Israeli aggression launched by the Israeli occupation forces against the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan pointed out that the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds has: “Become the voice and soul of the Palestinian issue at the global level thanks to its activities and work in all fields.”

He noted: “In every corner of Al-Quds Al-Sharif there are traces and marks of our heroic ancestors who served the Holy City for 400 years, and no one can erase that. No one can expect us to remain silent regarding the genocide against our Palestinian brothers who have been resisting alone for 203 days.”

Erdogan stated that Israel is gradually eradicating the identity of ancient Jerusalem and escalating its violations against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla for Muslims: “The mindset of those celebrating their children’s birthday by killing their Gazan counterparts means that they have no connection to the most basic human values.”

He stressed that Turkiye will continue to consider Hamas, which defends its land against the occupiers, as a national liberation movement and explained that Turkiye is the only country that imposes trade restrictions on Israel for 54 products.

The US administration was also criticised for its unconditional military and diplomatic support for Israel, saying that in doing so, it is contributing to the exacerbation of the problem in Gaza, not the solution.

