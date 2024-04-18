Erdogan to host ‘leader of the Palestine cause’ in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday likened the Hamas movement to the Turkish Armed Forces during the War of Independence, indicating in a speech that he would receive “the leader of the Palestinian cause” at the end of this week.

These statements were made in a speech by the Turkish president during a meeting of the Justice and Development Party’s parliamentary bloc, in which he conveyed that his country: “Will continue to defend the Palestinian struggle.”

Erdogan professed: “I will continue to defend the Palestinian struggle and I will be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people as long as Allah gives me life, even if I am left alone,” according to Anadolu Agency.

He stressed that no one could question his stance towards Palestine, adding: “Our life has found meaning with the Palestinian cause.”

Erdogan also stated: “Hamas is exactly what the Turkish national forces were in Turkiye during the War of Independence. Certainly, we are aware that saying this comes at a price. We may not be able to explain some of what we have done, but those who doubt our sensitivity towards Palestine will feel shame sooner or later and will see the extent of the injustice they committed (against us).”

Erdogan reiterated that he does not consider Hamas a terrorist organisation but rather a resistance group, adding: “The leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest this weekend.”

President Erdogan expressed that he salutes: “Gaza, all of Palestine, and Palestine’s glorious resistance for independence,” stressing: “With the unconditional support it receives from the West, Israel is committing a massacre that has been shamefully recorded in human history with great arrogance and recklessness.”

The Hamas movement expressed its appreciation for the Turkish President’s statements: “In which he reiterated Turkiye’s continued support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle for liberation and independence, as well as the necessity of working immediately to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.”

The movement said in a press statement on Wednesday that it was grateful for Erdogan’s: “Courageous support for the Movement and its resistance project in Palestine, as he likened the role of the Turkish National Forces during the War of Independence to the role of Hamas Movement in its current struggle, in defence of the Palestinian people, their land, and their sanctities.”

Hamas emphasised: “The valiant statements and honourable positions of President Erdogan represent the historical and authentic position of the brotherly Turkish people, a bold voice in standing with our people in the Gaza Strip and supporting the right of our people to liberation, return and independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital.”

OPINION: Hypocritical Arab and Muslim countries help Israel kill more Palestinians while condemning it