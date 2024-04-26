Middle East Monitor
Turkiye Erdogan to meet Biden on defence and trade

April 26, 2024 at 3:34 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets US President Joe Biden in Vilnius, Lithuania on 11 July, 2023 [TUR Presidency/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet with US President, Joe Biden, at the White House on 9 May, to boost defence and trade ties, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, Erdogan’s impending visit to Washington occurs as the Israel-Palestine war continues in Gaza and after Iran and Israel attacked each other’s territory, generating fears that a wider Middle East conflict could be approaching.

The report says Turkiye is a key US ally in the Middle East that also provides some military support to Ukraine against invading Russian forces.

