Jordan, Syria FMs meet ahead of Arab Summit

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, yesterday met with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, ahead of the Arab Foreign Ministers’ preparatory meeting for the Arab League Council.

According to a statement released by Jordan, the ministers discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the country’s unity and cohesion, fulfils the aspirations of its people, respects its sovereignty, rids it of terrorism, and provides the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Safadi “underscored the need to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis according to a step-by-step methodology in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which addresses all the humanitarian, security and political repercussions of the crisis.”

Issued in 2015, Resolution 2254 calls for the formation of a transitional government in Syria and the preparation of a new constitution, including measures to build confidence and create the atmosphere for holding free and fair elections.

Safadi and Mekdad also discussed several bilateral issues, including border security and the fight against drug smuggling, and reviewed the results of the contacts conducted by the concerned authorities in the two countries to stop smuggling operations and defeat the danger they pose.

Jordan has been combating drug smuggling operations into its territory through Syria.

Bahrain is due to host the 33rd Arab Summit on Thursday with two main issues on the agenda; the war on Gaza and the crisis in Syria.

