Jordan FM slams int’l community’s failure to prevent more Israeli crimes in Gaza

May 7, 2024 at 11:33 am

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attends a panel discussion in Riyadh on April 29, 2024 [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images]

Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, yesterday slammed the international community’s failure to prevent the Israeli occupation army from committing more massacres in Gaza.

“Another massacre of the Palestinians is in the making. Israel is warning Palestinians to leave Rafah as it threatens an attack. All must act now to prevent it,” Safadi said on X following reports that the Israeli occupation army had called on Palestinians to flee from Rafah where some 1.5 million civilians are seeking refuge.

Safadi warned that the Palestinians face the risk of another massacre, as the Israeli occupation forces threaten to invade Rafah. Failure to prevent this massacre, he continued, will be an “indelible stain on the international community,” adding that “too many massacres have been allowed.”

Yesterday, the Israeli army ordered residents of Rafah’s eastern neighbourhoods to leave the area of a ground invasion. Some 100,000 civilians have been displaced once again, some for the fourth time.

