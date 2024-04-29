Turkiye in talks with ExxonMobil on LNG deal

Turkiye is in talks with US energy supermajor ExxonMobil over a multibillion-dollar deal to buy liquefied natural gas as Ankara seeks to curb its dependence on Russian energy, the Financial Times reports.

According to the report, Turkiye is seeking to build a “new supply portfolio” that will make it less reliant on any single partner, Turkish Energy Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, said during an interview with the Financial Times.

iyeThe report says the talks come amid improving relations between Turkey and the US after Ankara dropped its veto on Sweden joining the NATO military alliance.

They also come as Turkiye is seeking to reposition itself as a regional energy hub.

