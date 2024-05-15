Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel occupation army tells Palestinians to leave several areas in northern Gaza

May 15, 2024 at 8:57 am

Following the Israeli army's ground incursions into certain neighbourhoods east of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinians residing in the area continue to migrate from the eastern neighbourhoods of the city towards the west of Khan Yunis on May 09, 2024 [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

Following the Israeli army’s ground incursions into certain neighbourhoods east of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinians residing in the area continue to migrate from the eastern neighbourhoods of the city towards the west of Khan Yunis on May 09, 2024 [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency]

A spokesman for the Israel occupation forces, Avichay Adraee, has said that Palestinians in several areas of the northern Gaza Strip have been told to leave their homes immediately in anticipation of a military operation.

Adraee named the areas as Al-Karama, Sulateen and Al-Zuhur, along with several other neighbourhoods. Residents were told to “evacuate to safe shelter centres immediately” in the west of Gaza City. He posted the warning in Arabic on X.

According to the spokesman, the Hamas movement “uses these areas to carry out terrorist [sic] activities and launch rockets at Israel.” He added that the army will take urgent measures in this regard.

Israel and its allies ignore the fact that resistance against military occupation, “including armed struggle”, is legitimate under international law.

READ: 20 killed as Israel jets hit house sheltering nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending