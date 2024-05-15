Israel occupation army tells Palestinians to leave several areas in northern Gaza

A spokesman for the Israel occupation forces, Avichay Adraee, has said that Palestinians in several areas of the northern Gaza Strip have been told to leave their homes immediately in anticipation of a military operation.

Adraee named the areas as Al-Karama, Sulateen and Al-Zuhur, along with several other neighbourhoods. Residents were told to “evacuate to safe shelter centres immediately” in the west of Gaza City. He posted the warning in Arabic on X.

According to the spokesman, the Hamas movement “uses these areas to carry out terrorist [sic] activities and launch rockets at Israel.” He added that the army will take urgent measures in this regard.

Israel and its allies ignore the fact that resistance against military occupation, “including armed struggle”, is legitimate under international law.

