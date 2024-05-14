20 killed as Israel jets hit house sheltering nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza

At least 20 people were killed when Israeli warplanes hit a house sheltering nearly 100 Palestinians in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medical sources told Anadolu.

The Civil Defence Service said, early Tuesday, that its teams had recovered eight bodies from the Karaja family building, and rescued dozens of others, mostly women and children.

Civil Defence spokesman, Mahmoud Basal, told Anadolu that the building was sheltering dozens of displaced people.

The spokesman added that efforts were underway by rescue teams to recover trapped people from the building struck by the Israeli forces.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip following Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas’s cross-border attack on 7 October, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

At least 35,180 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have since been killed, and over 79,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

More than seven months into the conflict, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

