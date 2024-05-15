Middle East Monitor
10,000 Palestinians left disabled by Israel’s bombing of Gaza

May 15, 2024 at 9:05 am

8-year-old Mohammed Shabat, hearing impaired, is seen at the room where he lives with his 6 sisters and his mother after having to migrate from their homes in Beit Hanun in the north to the south after the Israeli attacks, in Deir al Balah, Gaza on April 23, 2024 [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency]

At least 10,000 have been left disabled people as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ aggression on Gaza since October 2023.

Some 200 disabled Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s bombing campaign, Zarif Al Ghorra, member of World Disabilities Union in Gaza, said.

Among them was 48-year-old Mohammad Al Selek, who was executed by Israeli occupation forces along with his brother and uncle in a house in Al-Remal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Forty-year-old Izzidine Al-Banna, was detained from his house in Gaza City by the Israeli occupation forces. He was forced to crawl because he didn’t have his wheelchair. Izzidine was severely tortured by occupation forces and was declared dead in custody.

