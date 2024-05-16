Netanyahu: We won’t allow the establishment of a Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that his government has unanimously rejected a resolution issued by the UN General Assembly backing making Palestine a full member of the UN.

Netanyahu’s office said that the resolution will not serve as a basis for future negotiations, will not change the status of the disputed territories, and will not provide any rights to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The Israeli prime minister added that his government will not allow for a “terrorist state” to be established.

He added that Israel will not offer any rewards to Palestine after the events of 7 October last year.

On 10 May, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on the UN Security Council to reconsider allowing Palestine to become a full member of the international body. Palestine is currently a non-member observer state.

