Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

UNRWA: 450,000 Palestinians forcibly displaced from Rafah

May 15, 2024 at 10:57 am

Palestinians, including women and children, living in makeshift tents at the foot of the wall separating the Gaza Strip and Egypt pack up their tents and migrate to safe areas with whatever belongings they can take with them after the Israeli army took control of the Rafah border crossing on the Gazan side as Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip continue uninterruptedly for 216 days on May 09, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza [Hani Alshaer - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians, including women and children, living in makeshift tents at the foot of the wall separating the Gaza Strip and Egypt pack up their tents and migrate to safe areas with whatever belongings they can take with them after the Israeli army took control of the Rafah border crossing on the Gazan side as Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip continue uninterruptedly for 216 days on May 09, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza [Hani Alshaer – Anadolu Agency]

Some 450,000 Palestinian civilians have been forcibly displaced from the city of Rafah since 6 May, due to the ongoing Israeli military operation in the area, UNRWA warned yesterday.

“Empty streets in #Rafah as families continue to flee in search of safety,” the agency said in a post on X.

“UNRWA estimates that nearly 450,000 people have been forcibly displaced from Rafah since 6 May,” it added. “People face constant exhaustion, hunger and fear. Nowhere is safe. An immediate ceasefire is the only hope.”

Many have already been displaced several times since Israel launched its bombing campaign on the Strip in October 2023.

Israel has now killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 78,200. Most of the casualties are children and women. Millions more are displaced in Gaza, and face famine and acute shortages of medical aid and other essentials.

Israel is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and has also laid waste to large swathes of the besieged enclave, devastating everything from housing to medical facilities, educational institutes and civilian infrastructure.

READ: Israel and Egypt trade blame over Rafah Crossing closure

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending