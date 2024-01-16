Iranian Revolutionary Guard says it attacked ‘spy centres’ in Erbil

Iranian state media reported on Monday that the Revolutionary Guard said it attacked “spy centres and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Erbil, Iraq.

Three security sources reported that Erbil Airport stopped air traffic after hearing explosions in the city’s airspace located in northern Iraq.

Rudaw media network reported that sounds of large explosions echoed across the Iraqi city of Erbil yesterday evening, while sirens sounded in the vicinity of the American Consulate near Erbil International Airport, warning of explosions.

According to the media network, the number of explosions reached 15 near the Mullah Omer area in Erbil, causing panic among the people.

READ: Russia, Iran condemn strikes by US, UK in Yemen