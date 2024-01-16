Middle East Monitor
Iranian Revolutionary Guard says it attacked ‘spy centres’ in Erbil

January 16, 2024 at 1:40 pm

A protester holds a Kurdish flag in front of police forces during a demonstration outside the United Nations (UN) office, a day after several areas in the city were hit by a missile attack launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region early on January 16, 2024 [SAFIN HAMID/AFP via Getty Images]

Iranian state media reported on Monday that the Revolutionary Guard said it attacked “spy centres and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Erbil, Iraq.

Three security sources reported that Erbil Airport stopped air traffic after hearing explosions in the city’s airspace located in northern Iraq.

Rudaw media network reported that sounds of large explosions echoed across the Iraqi city of Erbil yesterday evening, while sirens sounded in the vicinity of the American Consulate near Erbil International Airport, warning of explosions.

According to the media network, the number of explosions reached 15 near the Mullah Omer area in Erbil, causing panic among the people.

