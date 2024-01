UN Chief Guterres calls for legal accountability amidst unprecedented civilian casualties in Gaza UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed profound concern over the staggering death toll in Gaza, with at least 24,000 lives lost, half being women and children. The conflict has also claimed the lives of 152 UN workers. Guterres highlighted the pressing need for legal accountability for these deaths, the removal of obstacles to humanitarian aid delivery, and a humanitarian ceasefire. He emphasised the unprecedented number of civilian casualties, underscoring potential violations of international humanitarian law and the necessity of a transition towards a two-state solution. Guterres also noted the complex and challenging relations between the UN and Israel, revealing that Prime Minister Netanyahu has not responded to his calls since the conflict escalated.